Santana drives in winning run, Brewers end 6-game skid

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 22: Domingo Santana #16 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits an RBI single in the third inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 22, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHI — Domingo Santana singled home the winning run in the ninth inning after the Brewers blew a big lead, and Milwaukee beat Philadelphia 9-8 Saturday night to snap a season-worst six-game losing streak.

Ryan Braun homered and drove in four runs, and Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers, who maintained a one-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central.

Milwaukee led 8-1 after batting in the seventh and manager Craig Counsell removed Braun, who had missed the past three games with a wrist injury. The Phillies rallied to tie it with four runs in the seventh and three in the eighth.

Santana came through with a one-out single to left off Hector Neris (2-4) to score Hernan Perez and put Milwaukee ahead. Corey Knebel pitched a perfect ninth for his 17th save.

Jacob Barnes (3-1) got the win despite giving up three runs on four hits in the eighth.