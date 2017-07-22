× When one leads to another: Overnight pursuit points police to chasing a stolen car

MILWAUKEE — An overnight pursuit leads police to a stolen car.

Greenfield police say they were pursuing a car around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, July 22nd…when they lost it near 27th and St. Paul.

Officials say they continued chasing the second car and shortly found out it was not the same car they initially started chasing. Officers then discovered that car was actually stolen.

The chase continued till the car crashed near I-94 and St. Paul.

Police say three men got out of the car and fled the scene. Several weapons were recovered from the crashed vehicle.