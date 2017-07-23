× 19-year-old dies after motorcycle crash in West Allis; speed believed to be factor

WEST ALLIS — A 19-year-old man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, July 22nd in West Allis.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of HWY 100 and Dakota.

Officials say the operator of the motor cycle was traveling north on HWY 100 when the victim lost control of the motorcycle. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The West Allis Police and Fire team found the man in the road with severe injuries and attempted life saving efforts. Despite efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the West Allis Police Department Traffic Investigators.

