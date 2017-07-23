3rd of 3 men federally indicted for carjacking of 73-year-old woman convicted by a federal jury

MILWAUKEE — The third of three men federally indicted, accused of stealing two vehicles from a 73-year-old woman has been convicted, and is awaiting sentencing.

United States Attorney Gregory Haanstad has announced in a press release on July 20th, a federal jury found 24-year-old Broderick Moore of Milwaukee guilty of motor vehicle robbery (carjacking) and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the evidence presented at trial showed that on July 16th, 2015, at about 10:20 a.m., Moore carjacked the 73-year-old victim across the street from Wick Field in Milwaukee. The evidence established that Moore pointed a loaded gun at the victim’s head, threatened to shoot her, and demanded the keys to her Toyota Avalon.

Moore’s co-defendant, Robert Ellis, orchestrated the sale of the car immediately after the carjacking, officials said. Ellis and co-defendant Sean Harvey then drove to the victim’s home and stole her Honda Accord.

At trial, Moore chose to testify in his own defense and claimed that although he was a drug dealer, he was not involved in the carjacking. The jury rejected Moore’s claim.

Sentencing for Moore has been scheduled for November 30th, before United States District Judge Pamela Pepper.

He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for the motor vehicle robbery and an additional mandatory minimum sentence of seven years and up to life in prison for brandishing the firearm during the robbery. The sentence for brandishing the firearm must run consecutive to the sentence for the underlying robbery.

Moore’s co-defendants have pleaded guilty to the motor vehicle robbery and brandishing a firearm during that robbery and are awaiting sentencing.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department.