After snapping losing streak Saturday, Brewers fall to Phillies 6-3

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Williams homered, Jerad Eickhoff pitched six strong innings and Howie Kendrick continued to increase his trade value with two hits and two RBIs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Sunday, July 23rd.

Williams continues to shine since his call-up before the All-Star break. He hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his fourth of the season, to break a scoreless tie, and drove in another run during a four-run fifth that broke open the game.

Williams is hitting .309 with 15 RBIs in just 75 plate appearances this month. Ten of his 21 hits have been for extra bases.

Kendrick had the big hit in the fifth to break a 2-all tie with a two-run single. He increased his batting average to .353, which will be especially attractive to contenders as the trade deadline approaches next Monday.

Eickhoff (2-7) limited Milwaukee to three hits in six innings. He allowed two runs in the fifth on a bloop single by Jonathan Villar following back-to-back walks.

Eickhoff struck out six and chipped with a pair of hits himself.

Luis Garcia pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his first save of the season.

The Phillies took the weekend series and have won consecutive series for the first time since late April.

They did most of their damage against Milwaukee starter Junior Guerra (1-4), who left the game in the fifth without recording an out. He was charged with five earned runs and allowed five hits and three walks.

The Phillies’ final run came on an RBI single by Odubel Herrera in the fifth. The Phillies have now scored five or more runs in seven straight games for the first time in a single season since 2005. Philadelphia also has homered in a season-best six consecutive home games.

Ryan Braun drove in the other Milwaukee run with an RBI double in the eighth. He has a .397 lifetime batting average at Citizens Bank Park.