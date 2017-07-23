× Missing: Police believe Russian tortoise taken from Menominee Park Zoo in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — Oshkosh police say a Russian tortoise has gone missing from the city’s zoo.

Authorities say the tortoise is about eight to 10 inches in length. It was discovered missing Wednesday morning, July 19th from the Menominee Park and Zoo. Police say it was likely removed by someone and taken from the zoo.

The tortoise, nicknamed Anastasia, is not a danger to the public. Authorities say it cannot swim and will drown if submerged in water.