× Struck by suspected drunk driver: Ashwaubenon Public Safety officer suffers life-threatening injuries

ASHWAUBENON — An Ashwaubenon Public Safety officer struck by a suspected drunk driver has suffered life-threatening injuries.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin (http://gbpg.net/2unpAWj) reports that the officer was hit late Saturday, July 22nd while on foot at a car fire along Interstate 41. Authorities haven’t yet identified the officer or the driver.

Chief Eric Dunning says more information will be released Monday.

