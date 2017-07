MILWAUKEE — A crash closed the two left lanes of I-94 EB at the Milwaukee/Waukesha County line Sunday afternoon, July 23rd.

It happened around 4:00 p.m.

Officials with the DOT advised motorists to use an alternate route. They reported “severe queues” of 3.6 miles with a 27-minute travel time being observed from Brookfield Road to the county line.

#MilwaukeeTraffic I-94 EB Wauk/MKE county line crash blocking 2 left lanes. EB traffic should use Greenfield/Bluemound as ALTERNATE ROUTE pic.twitter.com/7nPdFsvTUB — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) July 23, 2017

This scene was cleared by 5:00 p.m.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.