WEST ALLIS-- Madison Gordon will be a senior on the West Allis Central girls team. She is a setter on the team. Madison has verbally committed to playing college volleyball for the University of Minnesota Duluth. Madison says she worked really hard her freshman, sophomore and junior years in school and on the court to earn a scholarship. She has a 4.3 grade point average. She plans on studying to be an engineer.

Madison Gordon

West Allis Central HS Senior

Volleyball