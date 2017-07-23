White-bearded Texan wins Hemingway Look-Alike Contest

KEY WEST, FL - JULY 19: (NO SALES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Tom Grizzard (2L) of Leesburg, Florida, is congratulated by George Burley (2R) and other previous winners after he won the 2008 'Papa' Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar July 19, 2008 in Key West, Florida. Competing for the eighth time, Grizzard, 69, bested 141 other contenders in the contest, a facet of the Hemingway Days festival that ends July 20, and honors the late author's literary prowess and fun-loving Key West lifestyle in the 1930s. The 109th anniversary of Hemingway's birth is July 21.
KEY WEST, Fla. — A white-bearded Texan has won the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest in Key West, where Ernest Hemingway lived during the 1930s.
Retired real estate franchise owner Richard Filip of Fayetteville, Texas, prevailed Saturday night at Sloppy Joe’s Bar, a longtime Hemingway hangout.
The 71-year-old winner piloted a replica of Hemingway’s fishing boat Pilar from Miami to Key West before competing and said he shares the author’s fondness for fishing, hunting and boating.
Michael Groover of Savannah, Georgia, husband of Paula Deen, finished in the top five as the celebrity chef watched from the audience.
Judged by former winners, the contest attracted 153 entrants and highlighted the annual Hemingway Days festival honoring the author’s literary legacy and vigorous Key West lifestyle. The festival ends Sunday evening with a reception at the Hemingway museum.