Argument leads to man being stabbed with broken beer bottle

VILLAGE OF BELGIUM — A 20-year-old Texas man is recovering from injuries suffered after being stabbed with a broken beer bottom early Monday, July 24th.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office indicates it received two 911 hang-up calls shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Monday. It was determined that the calls were made from the area of Main St. and Elevator Lane in the Village of Belgium.

Responding Deputies located a 20-year-old man from Texas that was bleeding from his arm. The investigation revealed two subjects were involved in an argument which resulted in the victim being stabbed with a broken beer bottle.

The 25-year-old suspect, who is also from Texas, was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was transported to Columbia St. Mary’s Ozaukee Hospital in Grafton by Port Washington Ambulance for injuries sustained in the altercation.

The suspect is currently being held in the Ozaukee County Jail and charges are pending.

The victim was also taken to Aurora Medical Center. He was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.