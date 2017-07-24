× At shareholders meeting, Packers Pres. Mark Murphy says Badgers, Notre Dame series would be “very special”

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers’ shareholders got their annual update Monday, July 24th at Lambeau Field.

Thousands showed up to hear from President Mark Murphy. Shareholders were also able to watch the meeting online with the proper log-in credentials.

The biggest news coming out of the meeting was when Murphy was asked about a potential series between the Wisconsin Badgers and Notre Dame football teams, with one game being played at Lambeau and another at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Murphy would only say something like that would be “very special.”

In 2016, the Badgers upset LSU at Lambeau.