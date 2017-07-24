× Breaking: Body found in field in Mount Pleasant; investigation underway

MOUNT PLEASANT — A body was found in a field in Mount Pleasant Monday, July 24th, officials said.

Since June 25th, a search has been ongoing in rural Racine County for a missing Kansasville woman named Lynn Rickard — who vanished after leaving her mobile home early on that day. She hasn’t been seen since.

At this point, authorities have not said anything to indicate the body is hers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.