Caught on camera: Robbery suspects on the run, Milwaukee police need your help

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Lisbon Gas and Food — near 30th and Lisbon on Sunday, July 23rd.

The two suspects entered the business shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday. Officials say suspect #2 acted as a lookout while suspect #1 stole merchandise. An employee of the business confronted suspect #1 and was struck by him. Both suspects then fled the scene.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, black, male, between 28-35 years-old, and last seen wearing a red t-shirt, dark pants, white athletic shoes, and sunglasses.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, black, and was last seen wearing a backwards blue Brewers baseball cap, a blue zip-up coat with white stripes, a red t-shirt, light-colored pants, and black athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.