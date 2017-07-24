Check those cans: Certain 28 ounce cans of Bush Brother’s baked beans recalled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Bush Brothers & Company has voluntarily recalled some of its 28-ounce cans of beans because of a problem with the seams on the can.

The recall includes cans of Bush's Brown Sugar, Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans.

The company blamed the recall on a temporarily quality issue involving a can supplier. The problem has been corrected and no other products were affected, according to a company statement.

"We urge you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled. We are working with our retailers to ensure timely removal of affected product from their warehouses and shelves," the company said in a statement.

No illnesses have been reported because of the faulty cans.

The products affected are:

28-ounce Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory with case UPC of 003940001977 0 and lot codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF,

28-ounce Bush’s Best Country Style with case UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and lot codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR

29-ounce Bush’s Best Original with case UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and lot codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC

Learn more about the recall here.