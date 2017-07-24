× Mark your calendar! China Lights is coming back to Milwaukee County Parks in September

MILWAUKEE — China Lights is coming back to Milwaukee County Parks.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced on Monday, July 24th that Festival Pro LLC, on behalf of Milwaukee County Parks and The Park People of Milwaukee County, has entered into an agreement with the Sichuan Tianyu Culture Communication Co., Ltd. in cooperation with Zigong City and the Sichuan Provincial Department of Commerce, to bring back China Lights.

Tri City National Bank will present China Lights: The Magic Returns from Sept. 22–Oct. 22 at Boerner Botanical Gardens.

A news release indicates the 2017 festival will feature nearly 50 handmade, brilliantly lighted, giant-sized lantern displays, two stages for Chinese folk-culture performances, two dining areas, and six new food vendors with a variety of Asian and Western menu options.

Each themed lantern display will be made up of more than 1,000 components. Some display components have already arrived; others will be constructed on-site. Artisans from Zigong City will arrive in Milwaukee in August to begin work on the show, welding metal frames, lighting the frames from within using various types and colors of LED lights, covering the framework in brightly colored fabric, and hand-painting finishing touches. Some of the exhibits will include animation. Lanterns will range in size from about three feet to three stories high.

On-line ticket sales will open Tuesday, August 8th (8/8) at 10:08 a.m. The scheduled date and time allude to the number eight’s association with good fortune in Chinese culture. Sales will include a limited number of tickets to the special preview party.