× Decision on jury sequestration in Slenderman stabbing case will be issued soon

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha County judge indicated on Monday, July 24th that he will issue a decision in seven to ten days on whether the jury in the so-called Slenderman stabbing case will be sequestered.

Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser are charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the 2014 attack on their classmate in Waukesha. Investigators say the attack was an attempted sacrifice to the online character.

Lawyers for the two girls have argued a sequestered jury is needed because of the publicity surrounding the case. Attorneys believe the jury should be kept away from TV, newspapers, Twitter and Facebook.

Weier appeared in court on Monday with her attorney for a brief hearing regarding the sequestration issue.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.