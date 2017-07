GLENDALE — Glendale police are seeking an individual in a shots fired case, which happened during a road rage incident — and they need your help.

Police are seeking the female  pictured below.

They say she was driving a 2012 Hyundai Elantra during a road rage incident, in which a driver fired several shots out of his moving vehicle at another vehicle — striking it several times.

PHOTO GALLERY

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glendale police at (414) 228-1753.