Hoping for federal funds, Kenosha Co. officials urge homeowners with flooding damage to report it ASAP

KENOSHA — Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department are urging anyone with flood damage to report it immediately, as they remain engaged in the process of applying for a presidential disaster declaration, and federal funding to assist with the cleanup.

According to a news release from sheriff’s officials Monday, July 24th, preliminary figures suggest SE WI will qualify for federal disaster assistance after the flooding July 11th-12th. There are deadlines in the coming days to report economic impact and specific damage estimates — so officials are hoping to gather any remaining damage reports from residents ASAP.

PHOTO GALLERY

Sheriff’s officials said in their release nearly $8.2 million in damage to public infrastructure must be accounted for statewide for the region to qualify for a presidential disaster declaration. According to the most recent report from Wisconsin Emergency Management, as of Monday, more than $8.4 million in damage was reported, including $1.7 million in Kenosha County:

Southeast Wisconsin Storms from July 11th-12th – Updated Damage Assessments from Wisconsin Emergency Management:

DAMAGE TO HOMES County Affected Minor Major Destroyed Kenosha County 1,300 232 27 0 Polk County 15 3 2 1 Racine County 2,337 231 60 1 Walworth County 175 100 5 2 TOTAL 3,827 566 94 4

Business Damage

Kenosha County reports four businesses with major damage

Polk County had one business with major damage

Racine County had 16 businesses with minor damage and six businesses with major damage

Walworth County had 10 businesses with minor damage

Damage to Public Infrastructure (Roads, Bridges, Dams, etc.) – Total $8,435,389

Barron County – $5,700

Chippewa County – $5,000

Jackson County – $18,000

Kenosha County – $1,707,010

Polk County – $22,000

Racine County – $3,930,679

Walworth County – $2,747,000

Sheriff’s officials noted these damage totals may fluctuate, however, as the federal government reviews submissions from counties and municipalities. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) personnel are expected in Kenosha County to conduct these reviews early next week.

Lt. Horace Staples, Kenosha County Emergency Management director, is leading the coordination between various county departments and divisions and affected municipalities to compile the required information under FEMA’s tight timelines.

“Lt. Staples and our county departments are working hard to ensure that Kenosha County is able to draw down the highest possible amount of federal and state money to help us recover from this disaster. We appreciate everyone’s help with this, whether it’s a homeowner calling to report damage to a basement, or a village public works staff carefully documenting the emergency repairs that needed to be made to washed-out roads,” Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said.

Kenosha County residents who experienced damage from flooding who have not yet reported it to the county’s Emergency Management Flood Hotline are asked to do so immediately. Further reports may improve the county’s position in applying for outside assistance.

The flood hotline may be reached at 262-605-7924; callers will then be asked to leave a message describing the damage. Reports may also be made via email at disaster@kenoshacounty.org.