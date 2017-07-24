× Man tells dispatchers he’s killing himself, they need to “hurry up” because he’s an organ donor

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A Maine man told a 911 dispatcher he was killing himself and first responders needed “to hurry up” because he was an organ donor.

Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam says the man was still breathing when first responders arrived Sunday night, July 23rd — but he died a few minutes later.

Bucknam says a handgun was found next to the man’s body and the 911 call was made from a cellphone at the scene. He says the man discussed suicide in text messages and emails.

Police haven’t disclosed the man’s identity.

There was no organ donation in the end. The man’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta, precluding the harvesting of organs.