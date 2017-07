RIVER FALLS, Wis. — A company based in River Falls, Wisconsin is testing out some new technology involving microchips.

Three Square Market provides what it calls self-service micro markets for companies at their workplaces.

Now, more than 50 employees for Three Square Market have volunteered to be microchipped. But why? Check out the post from the company’s Facebook page just below to get the answer — and then cast your vote in our poll.