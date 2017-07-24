× “Our hearts are broken:” Linkin Park pays tribute to Chester Bennington with touching letter

Linkin Park paid tribute to their late lead singer Chester Bennington on social media Monday with a touching letter penned to the late singer.

“Our hearts are broken,” the letter posted on their official Facebook page read. “The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.”

Authorities are treating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide after he was found dead last week in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Bennington was 41.

The band talked of the support they have received from around the world in the wake of Bennington’s death. The singer, they wrote, “touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized.”

They added that Bennington’s family wants “the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you.”

"Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled — a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing," the note read.

Bennington’s death came on the heels of the suicide of his good friend, Chris Cornell, two months ago.

The Linkin Park singer was found dead on what would have been Cornell’s birthday.

Linkin Park was to begin a tour this week in Massachusetts, but that was canceled after Bennington’s death.

“Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable,” the band wrote. “While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much.”