MILWAUKEE -- Automated telemarketing scams are on the rise -- and thieves can use your phone number to call people. Contact 6 shows you how to "Repel the Robocalls," Monday on FOX6 News at 10.
Repel those robocalls: Contact 6 shows you how to get the job done
-
Credit card skimmers: How to protect yourself against these devices
-
“It does work!” Contact 6 gets back $58,717 for viewers
-
Contact 6: How to tell if your car has a recalled airbag
-
Grocery shopping at your fingertips: Contact 6 tests grocery delivery services
-
Window pains: Customers reach out to Contact 6 after issues with West Allis company
-
-
Do grocery delivery services deliver on their promises? Contact 6 tests 4 services
-
“It can happen to anybody:” Oak Creek woman gets crash course on the proper steps to sell a car
-
Pet lovers beware! Contact 6 warns you about online scam that’s on the rise
-
Unlocking the past: Contact 6 tests three popular DNA kits
-
“It could be a high repair bill:” The air conditioning change that could impact your pocketbook
-
-
Plastic bags are synonymous with litter, so should they be banned?
-
Wash or wear? Contact 6 tests clothing for chemicals
-
Fidget spinners: They’re the latest kid craze, but how do teachers feel about them?