Source indicates multiple arrests in shooting death of 6-year-old, family says “it’s hard to deal with”

MILWAUKEE -- A source told FOX6 News Monday, July 24th multiple arrests have been made in connection with the shooting death of six-year-old Justin Evans Jr. He was struck by a stray bullet Saturday evening, July 22nd near 23rd and Nash -- as he was about to head up to Green Bay with family for a fishing trip.

Police have not confirmed the arrests, but said they have talked to multiple witnesses, and are making progress in their investigation.

FOX6 News on Monday spoke with Evans Jr.'s aunt, who was there as bullets flew.

"I looked and I literally saw guns and bullets flying everywhere, every which way, so when it happened and noticed my nephew was shot, I was screaming 'he's shot. They shooting. Help me. Help me,'" Jasmine Jones said.

Police said Justin Evans Jr. died at the hospital.

"As far as the funeral, we're taking it slow and making sure my nephew gets laid to rest the proper way. Not have to worry about it. He will be laid to rest with a horse and a carriage," Jones said.

Jones said she wishes she could have pushed the boy out of the way, or taken the bullet herself.

"I watched my nephew take his first step, his first words, potty trained him. I held his pacifier. It was devastating. It's hard to deal with," Jones said.

Family members said the bullets weren't even fired on the same block Saturday.

"Bullets do fly, and that's where they came from. All the way down on the other block, and my nephew had to get struck by that bullet," Jones said.

A source told FOX6 News police haven't identified the actual shooter.

Official word is that the investigation is ongoing.