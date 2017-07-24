× Southwest flight from MKE-DAL delayed due to “disruptive passenger”

MILWAUKEE — A Southwest flight headed to Dallas, Texas from Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport was delayed Monday, July 24th due to a disruptive passenger.

According to Southwest officials, it happened on board Flight 3254 MKE-DAL.

All passengers were removed from the flight and law enforcement met the flight to investigate.

We’re told the plane was delayed by about an hour. The disruptive passenger did not continue on the flight.

Southwest officials said: “We apologize to the other passengers on board for the inconvenience.”