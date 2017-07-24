MILWAUKEE --There are so many activities in summer that you want to spend money on -- but there can still be room in your budget to go shopping!Jordan Dechambre joins Real Milwaukee with how we can rock the latest trends without breaking the bank.
Summer fashion trends that don’t break the bank!
-
Score a great deal on a high waist bikini — and other hot looks you can buy for less
-
Out with the old: Some looks for spring — and where you can find them for less
-
Frugal festival fashion: Where you can find styles suited for Summerfest for less
-
Tailgating on Opening Day? Fashion expert is in to help your stadium style
-
June 5
-
-
July 24
-
May 1
-
Fashion trends for spring and summer: Look inside the latest edition of M Magazine
-
April 3
-
Milwaukee police officers make time for game of ‘Cans’ with 10-year-old boy
-
-
“Pulling together for the same goal:” Milwaukee, PyraMax Bank commit $1M to Harambee neighborhood
-
Green Bay Packers great Donald Driver to hold a “Thank You Fans” Tour in August
-
20 Milwaukee teens begin summer jobs as part of Mayor Barrett’s “Earn and Learn” program