Up, up and away: 2017 EAA AirVenture takes flight in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH -- Roughly 500,000 people are expected to visit Oshkosh this week for one of the largest aviation conventions anyone could ever possibly see. It is the EAA AirVenture.

If taking pictures of airplanes is Bill McAllister's hobby, he might want to make it his full-time job. That's because by the time the week is through, he fully expects to have thousands of pictures of the thousands of planes at the 2017 EAA AirVenture.

"It's old, that's what makes it photogenic," McAllister said. "You always have to keep shining them."

McAllister is a St. Louis native that has been around planes nearly his entire life. He will be documenting all matter of aircraft even though he has good reason to favor the military variety.

"Used to fly in the Reserves and that filled the niche -- and this a good way take it on forward," McAllister said.

Gracelynn Wright has attended EAA every year of her life -- all three of them.

"It's kind of becoming one of those things we do every year now," said Matt Wright, Gracelynn's father.

According to her father, young Gracelynn's favorite flying machines right now are helicopters and hot air balloons.

"This, of course, is the first year she's been really able to take it all in and get a good understanding of what's going on," Wright said.

The schedule at EAA AirVenture is full this week with special events including the 75th anniversary of the Doplittle Raid over Japan -- and the 90th anniversary of Charles Lindbergh's solo flight over the Atlantic Ocean.