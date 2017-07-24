× Wall Street Journal: Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn will choose Wisconsin for new U.S. factory

The Wall Street Journal Monday, July 24th reported Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn will choose Wisconsin for its new U.S. factory.

Citing three unnamed people, the newspaper reported Foxconn could make announcements in D.C. and Wisconsin as soon as this week.

Workers at the plant, which has been the topic of intense speculation for weeks, would build display panels for flat screen televisions.

Governor Scott Walker’s spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.