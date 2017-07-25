‘Cemetery cinema’ in Wausau sparking debate among residents

WAUSAU — Plans to hold a movie night in a Wausau cemetery is causing some residents in the area to shake their heads.

According to CNN, the Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery plans to show “Ghostbusters” next month. Some residents have sounded off, saying that the event is disrespectful to the people buried there.

Cemetery employees disagree.

“It’s basically a community outreach. We have such a beautiful location here at Restlawn that we want to share it with everyone,” said Sue Syring, Restlawn Memorial Park.

The showing of the movie is scheduled for Friday, August 11th and it’s free of charge. They’re planning a movie night at the cemetery every month for the rest of the summer.