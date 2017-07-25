Green Bay Packers scratch tickets available for fans to win game experience at Lambeau Field

WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Lottery has unveiled new Green Bay Packers tickets that will give fans a chance to win tickets for one 2018 Packers regular season home game at Lambeau Field.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Lottery, the Packers tickets are some of the Lottery’s fastest and bestselling scratch games. Since the Lottery began teaming up with the Packers in 2010, they have sold more than $51.7 million worth of tickets, which goes towards property tax relief for Wisconsinites.

The scratch games are on sale now for the grand prize, Ultimate Packers Weekend Package that includes four Club Seat tickets including food & non-alcoholic beverages, four Pre-Game Sideline passes, Saturday dinner with two Packers Alumni and much more.

The 2017 Grand Prize winner of a private suite prize package was Susan Sayeed of Luck. She will receive 25 tickets for one Legends Suite to one 2017 Packers regular season home game. The prize includes food, non-alcoholic beverages, transportation to and from the game, one Former Packers Player in the suite during the game, twenty five Packers Hall of Fame passes, four Pre-Game Sideline passes, one Green Bay Packers helmet autographed, and one thirty-five-hundred dollar ($3,500) Packers Pro Shop or PackersProShop.com Gift Card.

Packers Scratch Tickets

$1, $5 and $10 Packers instant scratch tickets available

Eighth year the Wisconsin Lottery and Green Bay Packers have partnered to offer unique Lottery tickets

2016 sales from Packers instant scratch tickets: $11.2 million

Total sales from Packers instant scratch tickets since 2010: $51.7 million

2018 Grand Prize – Ultimate Packers Weekend Package

Winner will get to attend one 2018 Packers regular season home game at Lambeau Field in style: four (4) Club Seat tickets

Food & non-alcoholic beverages

Four Pre-Game Sideline passes

Four passes for a private behind-the-scenes tour of Lambeau Field

Saturday lunch for four

Saturday dinner for four with two Packers Alumni

Four passes for the Packers Hall of Fame

Two hotel rooms for four days and three nights

One three thousand dollar ($3,000) MasterCard ® gift card

One four thousand dollar ($4,000) Packers Pro Shop or PackersProShop.com gift card

One Green Bay Packers Helmet autographed

One Green Bay Packers Jersey autographed

All three tickets ($1, $5, and $10) qualify for the Grand Prize drawing

To be entered in the bonus drawing, players need to send at least $5 worth of non-winning 2017 Packers instant scratch tickets to the address on the back of the scratch ticket

Entries due: February 27, 2018

Finalists and winners announced: March 7, 2018

Grand Prize drawing held at a later dated determined by the Lottery Director

Other Prizes

95 tailgate party packages to either the Festival Food MVP Deck or Miller Lite Lounge include:

Food and non-alcoholic beverages

Two Pre-Game Field passes to participate in holding the American Flag during the National Anthem

One fifty dollar ($50) Packers Pro Shop gift card

One helmet autographed by a current Packers player

100 five-hundred dollar ($500) gift cards to be used at the Packers Pro Shop or PackersProshop.com

$1 Hard Count Cash ticket: win up to $900

$5 Green & Gold ticket: win up to $30,000

$10 Packers ticket: win up to $45,000

More information on the Wisconsin Lottery Packers games is available online at www.wilottery.com