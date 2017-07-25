“Help save lives:” Thousands answer the call, but Red Cross blood shortage continues
MILWAUKEE — Thousands of people have responded to the emergency call for blood and platelet donations issued by the American Red Cross in early July — but there continues to be a critical summer blood shortage. Eligible donors of all types are urgently needed.
According to a press release, after issuing the emergency call, the Red Cross has experienced a 30 percent increase in blood donation appointments through mid-July.
About half of the appointments were scheduled by donors using the free Blood Donor App or at redcrossblood.org. Red Cross officials say despite this improvement, blood products are still being distributed to hospitals as fast as donations are coming in, so more donations are needed to meet patient needs and replenish the blood supply.
“The blood supply is like a cell phone battery, it constantly needs recharging,” said Laura McGuire, external communications manager of the Badger-Hawkeye Blood Services Region. “We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives and encourage those who haven’t to consider rolling up a sleeve and give the gift of life. It only takes about an hour but can mean a lifetime for patients.”
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 25-Aug. 15
WI
Dodge
Beaver Dam
8/2/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Church-United Methodist, 308 Oneida Street
8/7/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
8/8/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Mayville
7/27/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
Randolph
8/7/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St
Watertown
8/1/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
7/25/2017: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
7/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
8/16/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St
Mount Calvary
8/15/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street
Ripon
8/1/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr
8/15/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
8/23/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave
Jefferson
7/31/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd
Lake Mills
8/1/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Waterloo
8/18/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 387 S Monroe
Watertown
7/24/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street
7/25/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street
8/14/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E Main St
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
8/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
7/28/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brown Deer Public Library, 8060 N 60th St
Cudahy
8/16/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave
Franklin
8/24/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Greendale
8/14/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 S 76th St
Greenfield
8/21/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Southwest YMCA, 11311 W Howard Ave
Milwaukee
7/25/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 West Wells Street
7/28/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Xperience Fitness – West Allis, 6706 W. Greenfield Avenue
8/7/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 2419 E Kenwood Blvd
Oak Creek
8/24/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St
Shorewood
8/11/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Shorewood Village Center, 3930 N. Murray Ave.
_______________
Ozaukee
Grafton
8/18/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle
Port Washington
8/22/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
8/8/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Sheboygan
7/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/3/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.
8/4/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/11/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/18/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/25/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Elkhorn
8/9/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H
8/25/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
8/11/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
Walworth
7/28/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln
_______________
Washington
Germantown
8/25/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd
Hartford
8/3/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N Rural St
8/21/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Dave’s Lanes, 218 N Main St
Jackson
7/31/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
Kewaskum
8/15/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.
West Bend
8/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
8/4/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 Lilly Rd
8/17/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Paychex, 375 Bishops Way
Dousman
8/23/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dousman Community Center, 235 N Main Street
Hartland
7/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
8/1/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Merton Community Center, W282 N6966 Main Street
8/9/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Parish & School, 313 Circle Drive
8/15/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Racquet & Athletic Club, 560 Industrial Drive
8/25/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
Menomonee Falls
8/23/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd
Mukwonago
8/22/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
Muskego
8/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73 W16663 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
7/26/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
8/3/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Helium Trampoline & Climbing Park, 16235 W. Beloit Rd
8/22/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Lake
7/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Town Hall Library, N76 W31429 Hwy VV
North Prairie
8/21/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
8/9/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 815 Concord Rd
8/21/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
Pewaukee
7/26/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kirkland Crossings, 700 Quinlan Drive
7/27/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/3/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/8/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/10/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/15/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/17/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/22/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/24/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Sussex
8/8/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
8/24/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pauline Haass Public Library, N64 W23820 Main St
Waukesha
8/1/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sky Zone Trampoline Park, W229 N 1420 Westwood Dr
8/10/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue