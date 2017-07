MILWAUKEE — Construction on the new Milwaukee Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee is showing significant progress — and FOX6 News decided to get a closer look on Tuesday, July 25th.

We launched SKYFOX near the construction site. You can see quite a bit of progress has been made. The building itself has taken shape, and crews are now working to enclose the roof.

The building is expected to be watertight by Thanksgiving, and scheduled to open in the fall of 2018.