Many uses of Mason jars: 5 ways to make then fun, functional on your next camping trip

MILWAUKEE -- They'r often used for canning and crafts -- but did you know you can take Mason jars camping too? From beverage holders to storage solutions -- Dormie Roberts with Blain's Farm & Fleet joins Real Milwaukee with five ways you can use Mason jars in the great outdoors.

1. Matchbox

Get ready for the campfire with a mason jar matchbox. You can even make a sandpaper lid to light up 'strike anywhere' matches. Make your own with these simple steps from The Burlap Bag:

• Take a small mason jar, and cut sandpaper to the size of the lid.

• Put a firm piece of paper under the sandpaper to keep it from pushing down when the match is struck.

• If you want, you can put a small hole in the sandpaper lid to easily get matches out.

That's it! It`s a simple (and cute) way to store your matches on your camping trip.

2. Bug Repellent Candle

Keep away pesky mosquitoes with a mason jar citronella candle. With a few ingredients, you can make these simple bug repellent mason jar luminaries from Sparkles to Sprinkles. You`ll need the following ingredients, all combined in a mason jar, to make the fresh-scented bug repellent candles.

• 10 Drops Lemon Essential Oil

• 10 Drops Lavender Essential Oil

• 10 Drops Cedarwood Essential Oil

• 10 Drops of Thieves Essential Oil

• 1 Lemon

• 1 Lime

• 2 Sprigs of Rosemary

• Floating Candles

• Water

3. Beverage & Food Holder

Mason jars are meant to preserve food - so use them exactly for that on your camping trip. You can pack some ready-to-go mason jar meals, such as mason jar salads or overnight oats. Or you can simply store seasonings and sauces. For beverages, you can easily transform mason jar into beverage holders with mason jar straw kits. Check out our mason jar cocktail recipes, too!

4. Mason Jar Lantern

You can illuminate your campsite with DIY mason jar lanterns. They`re super easy to make, and can turn any camping site into a glamping site. With just some mason jars, LED candles and mason jar wire handles, you`ll have the perfect light source for your camping trip. Plus, you can hang them around the campsite or walk with them on the way to the bathroom.

5. Nature Projects

This one is for the kids. From catching fireflies to collecting their favorite rocks, the kids have fun with mason jars around the campsite. You can even use them to save some of your favorite parts of the trip - like shells from the beach or rocks around the campsite.