Milwaukee Bucks’ Bango hitting the road to make several stops in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks mascot Bango is hitting the road for the return of the popular “Bango’s Road Trip.” Teaming up with Bucks Entertainment Network, the group will make more than 25 stops in three different parts of Wisconsin over the next three weekends.

According to a news release from the Bucks, the event will bring their entertaining show on the road, giving fans the chance to participate in games, take photos, win prizes and get autographs from Bango, the Rim Rockers and Milwaukee Bucks Dancers during seven days in 20 cities and towns in late July and early August.

🚙 @BucksBango’s bags are packed and he’s ready to hit the road. Bango’s Road Trip Stops: https://t.co/FVngCwUhis — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 25, 2017

During the first weekend of “Bango’s Road Trip” on July 28 and 29, the tour will make stops in West Bend, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Seymour, Green Bay and Sheboygan, before heading to Central Wisconsin on the second weekend of the trip from August 4-6, to make stops in Oshkosh, Appleton, Green Lake, Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point and Rhinelander. The final weekend of “Bango’s Road Trip” will venture out to Northern Wisconsin for stops in Madison, Ladysmith, Superior, Iron River, Ashland, Odanah, Eagle River, Three Lakes and Crandon from August 10-12.

A full schedule for Bango’s Road Trip for the next three weekends is below:

Lake Winnebago Area

Friday, July 28

9:00 a.m. Washington County Fair

3000 Hwy PV

West Bend, WI

10:30 a.m. Pick ‘n Save

760 W Johnson St

Fond du Lac, WI

11:15 a.m. Oshkosh Arena Construction Site

1100 S Main St.

Oshkosh, WI

1:00 p.m. Oshkosh Boys & Girls Club (Rim Rockers Show)

501 E. Parkway Ave.

Oshkosh, WI

3:00 p.m. BMO Harris Bank

50 Pearl Ave.

Oshkosh, WI

Saturday, July 29

9:00 a.m. EAA Air Show

3000 Poberezny Road

Oshkosh, WI

11:45 a.m. Outagamie County Fair (Rim Rockers Show)

637 N Main St.

Seymour, WI

2:00 p.m. Green Bay Boys & Girls Club (Rim Rockers Show)

1451 University Ave.

Green Bay, WI

4:00 p.m. Pick ‘n Save

1317 N 25th St.

Sheboygan, WI

Central Wisconsin

Friday, August 4

10:45 a.m. BMO Harris Bank

2100 Omro Rd #1

Oshkosh, WI

11:30 a.m. Einstein Middle School (Rim Rockers Show)

324 E. Florida Ave.

Appleton, WI

3:30 p.m. Green Lake County Fair (Rim Rockers Show)

570 South Street

Green Lake, WI

6:00 p.m. Golden Sans Speedway (Rim Rockers Show)

10992 WI-53

Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Saturday, August 5

10:30 a.m. Bike for Boys & Girls Club (Rim Rockers Show)

3300 Business Park Drive

Stevens Point, WI

12:30 p.m. Copps

1500 Pinecrest Avenue

Stevens Point, WI

3:30 p.m. Oneida County Fair (Rim Rockers Show)

Pioneer Park

Rhinelander, WI

8:00 p.m. Winnebago County Fair (Rim Rockers Show)

Winnebago County Fair Grounds

Oshkosh, WI

Northern Wisconsin

Thursday, August 10

12:00 p.m. Wendy’s

3910 E. Washington Ave.

Madison, WI

6:00 p.m. Rusk County Jr. Fair (Rim Rockers Show)

825 E. Third St. South

Ladysmith, WI

Friday, August 11

9:30 a.m. BMO Harris Bank

1425 Tower Ave

Superior, WI

10:30 a.m. Boys & Girls Club (Rim Rockers Show)

710 Catlin Ave.

Superior, WI

1:45 p.m. Bayfield County Fair (Rim Rockers Show

1 Main St.

Iron River, WI

4:00 p.m. BMO Harris Bank

100 Main St E.

Ashland, WI

5:00 p.m. Boys & Girls Club (Rim Rockers Show)

304 Elm

Odanah, WI

Saturday, August 12

9:30 a.m. Pick ‘n Save

711 US-45

Eagle River, WI

10:15 a.m. BMO Harris Bank

1784 Superior St.

Three Lakes, WI

12:00 p.m. Potawatomi Tribal Center (Rim Rockers Show)

8000 Potawatomi Trail

Crandon, WI