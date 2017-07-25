× Milwaukee police: 2 men, ages 19 and 21, shot near 20th and Forest Home Avenue

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after two men, ages 19 and 21, were shot near 20th Street and Forest Home Avenue.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 25th.

According to police, the two men were shot during circumstances that are still being determined.

The men transported themselves to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police are seeking suspects.