× Packers fans take note: Training Camp 2017 kicks off on Thursday

GREEN BAY — The official beginning of the NFL season arrives on Thursday for fans of the Green Bay Packers. That’s when the team kicks off Training Camp at Ray Nitschke Field.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay will call St. Norbert College home for the 60th consecutive training camp this summer. The relationship between the private college in De Pere, and the Packers marks the longest continual use of any training-camp facility by an NFL team. The Packers use their own practice and team-meeting facilities at Lambeau Field during training camp, with the college serving as housing headquarters.

CLICK HERE for the complete 2017 Training Camp Practice Schedule

For fans looking to attend training camp, keep this in mind. Nitschke Field boasts the same playing surface as Lambeau Field and seating for 1,500 fans with unobstructed views.

Fans are encouraged to visit Packers.com for the most up-to-date information regarding the practice schedule, events, activities and more throughout training camp.

Here are some key dates to remember leading up to the start of the NFL season:

Wednesday, July 26 – Players report to training camp

Thursday, July 27 – First practice, 8:15 a.m., Nitschke Field

Saturday, Aug. 5 – Packers Family Night, Presented by Bellin Health, 6:25 p.m., Lambeau Field

Thursday, Aug. 10 – Preseason game vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 7 p.m., Lambeau Field (Bishop’s Charities Game)

Saturday, Aug. 19 – Preseason game at Washington Redskins, 6:30 p.m., FedExField

Saturday, Aug. 26 – Preseason game at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Tuesday, Aug. 29 – Final practice open to public, 11:45 a.m., Nitschke Field

Thursday, Aug. 31 – Preseason game vs. Los Angeles Rams, 6 p.m., Lambeau Field (Midwest Shrine Game)

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Roster reduction to a maximum of 53 players by 3 p.m.