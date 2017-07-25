Parents: Driver accused of livestreaming fatal crash didn’t mean for her sister to die

FRESNO — The parents of a teenage driver who livestreamed on Instagram the fatal crash Friday, July 21st that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn’t mean for her sister to die.

Nicandro Sanchez of Stockton tells Fresno television station KFSN (http://abc30.tv/2tSlnpX ) he believes his 18-year-old daughter Obdulia Sanchez knows she did something wrong, but doesn’t know what happened.

Authorities say Obdulia Sanchez lost control and the car veered off a San Joaquin Valley road and flipped over, ejecting 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez through the back window.

After a gap in the livestream, Obdulia Sanchez is seen standing over the body of her dead sister, saying she was sorry and it was the last thing she wanted to happen.

She also says she will go to prison, but doesn’t care.

The 18-year-old was driving her sister and another 14-year-old girl, who sustained major trauma to her right leg. Obdulia Sanchez was not seriously injured.

Nicandro Sanchez told the television station Obdulia Sanchez graduated from high school last year, and that for the past two years, she was in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Merced County prosecutor Rob Carroll says video of the livestream will be a key piece of evidence.

Sanchez was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and gross vehicular manslaughter after the crash. Neither Sanchez nor an attorney representing her could be reached for comment.