President Trump continues tweet rant against AG Jeff Sessions

President Donald Trump is keeping up pressure on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, taking to Twitter at daybreak Tuesday to accuse the former senator and campaign ally and adviser of taking a “VERY weak” position at the Justice Department on “Hillary Clinton crimes.”

In a post shortly after 6 a.m. EDT, the president also said: “Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign — quietly working to boost Clinton. So where is the investigation A.G.” He also tweeted: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!”

The social network flares sent out from the White House followed a pattern that intensified earlier this month with President Trump’s harsh criticism of Sessions in an interview with The New York Times. Earlier, President Trump referred to the attorney general in a tweet as “beleaguered.” President Trump has been angry that Sessions chose to recuse himself from the government’s investigation of Russian meddling in last year’s U.S. election.