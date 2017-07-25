President Trump continues tweet rant against AG Jeff Sessions

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in the Oval Office of the White House on April 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump and President Al Sisi are scheduled to participate in an expanded bilateral meeting. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks during the daily White House press briefing March 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions announced new actions against sanctuary cities that seek Justice Department grants during his surprise appearance. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump is keeping up pressure on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, taking to Twitter at daybreak Tuesday to accuse the former senator and campaign ally and adviser of taking a “VERY weak” position at the Justice Department on “Hillary Clinton crimes.”
In a post shortly after 6 a.m. EDT, the president also said: “Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign — quietly working to boost Clinton. So where is the investigation A.G.” He also tweeted: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!”
The social network flares sent out from the White House followed a pattern that intensified earlier this month with President Trump’s harsh criticism of Sessions in an interview with The New York Times. Earlier, President Trump referred to the attorney general in a tweet as “beleaguered.” President Trump has been angry that Sessions chose to recuse himself from the government’s investigation of Russian meddling in last year’s U.S. election.