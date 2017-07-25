“Some good leads:” Tips pour in after shooting death of 6-year-old boy; killer remains at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- From scientific evidence to information from the community, the investigation continues into who killed a six-year-old Milwaukee boy Saturday, July 22nd. Arrests have been made in connection with the case involving the death of Justin Evans Jr., but police haven't found the shooter.

Meanwhile, Evans Jr.'s family is working on funeral plans for the little boy who will not see his seventh birthday in September.

There have been arrests in connection with the incident but so far police continue to look for the shooter.

"This is just a little kid whose job it is in the summer to have fun."

On Saturday, a stray bullet struck him outside his grandmother's home near 23rd and Nash. On Tuesday, July 25th Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn said when a child is a homicide victim, investigators are doubly relentless when it comes to finding the killer.

"It's dreadful. I've been here 10 years and 12 children under the age of 14 have been murdered in that fashion. Totally innocent victims -- caught in drive-by shootings, crossfires and whatnot," said Chief Ed Flynn.

"I get that 'ding' on my iPhone and I look at it and I was just in shock. I can't believe this. This is just a little kid whose job it is in the summer to have fun," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Mayor Barrett said he has confidence that Evans Jr.'s killer will be in custody soon.

"The police department has been extremely effective apprehending people who are involved in these crimes and I have total confidence they will have the individuals involved in this," said Barrett.

FOX6 reported multiple arrests on Monday. Chief Flynn said despite that, the killer may still be at large.

"Coincidentally there have been some arrests affiliated with the investigation, but we don't have the suspects in custody and what we're counting on is that the neighborhood turn its grief and anger into good use because we think there's information out there that will get us closer to who the suspect is," Flynn said.

The chief encouraged the public to keep turning in information -- anything you think could help with this investigation.

"We've got some good leads in terms of scientific evidence and obviously we're getting a lot of tips from the community. It's hard to evaluate those tips right now," Flynn said.

Chief Flynn said out of the 12 children murdered in similar fashion over the past 10 years, in all but one case, the killer was brought to justice.

PHOTO GALLERY

Funeral arrangements have been set for Justin Evans Jr.