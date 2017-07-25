“Something was radically wrong:” Woman’s body found in Mount Pleasant neighborhood

MOUNT PLEASANT — A woman’s body was found along a rural road Monday, July 24th. and police here are calling the death suspicious. Tuesday, authorities said they were waiting for the medical examiner to confirm the woman’s identity.

The body was found in the 11000 block of Louis Sorensen Road, which is near the intersection of Highway 20 and West Road. The large police presence gathering just off the road has jolted neighbors living nearby.

“I knew something was radically wrong because we couldn’t even get close. They had the whole road blocked off,” said Gene Frayer, who lives down the road from the scene.

“I was going to lunch and there were squad cars all over. There must’ve been eight of them here,” said Dennis Andersen, was estimated his home is about two city blocks from where the body was found.

Mount Pleasant police are working to determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death, but say it is suspicious.

“Of course it’s very sad and quite shocking,” Andersen said.

“I made sure the door was locked afterward,” Frayer said.

Officials say neighbors should not feel threatened. But those who live along the road say until there are more answers, they will feel uneasy.

“Certainly, sympathy to her family and friends and I hope they get an answer for everything,” Andersen said.

A close friend to the family of Lynn Rickard tells FOX6 News they have already been told by authorities the deceased is not Lynn Rickard, the missing Kansasville woman.

Police say they will release more details once they have identified the woman and notified her family.