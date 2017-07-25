Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAVAN -- Summer is in full swing in Delavan, where they're getting ready for their annual music festival. Carl spent the morning at Lake Lawn Resort previewing Shake the Lake.

About Lake Lawn Resort (website)

Along two miles of Delavan Lake’s shoreline, Lake Lawn Resort is the ultimate destination for year-round leisure getaways, family retreats, weddings and group meetings. Since our doors first opened almost 140 years ago, our charming resort and historic grounds are the picturesque backdrop for memory making year after year.

We are a full-service resort with a strong commitment to providing exceptional customer service and accommodations to our guests. We have 271 spacious and well-appointed guest rooms with many different layouts. We provide the latest refinements, such as complimentary Wi-Fi and a private balcony or patio and newly-remodeled bathrooms. Lake Lawn Resort offers more recreation, dining and amenities than ever before.