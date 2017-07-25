“That was my little boy, my junior:” Justin Evans Sr. released from jail; he’ll be able to attend son’s funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- "That was my little boy. That was my junior." FOX6 News spoke with a heartbroken Justin Evans Sr., the father of the six-year-old boy who died after a shooting Saturday, July 22nd near 23rd and Nash in Milwaukee, as he was released from jail in Waukesha County Tuesday, July 25th.

The boy's family had been working to get him released so that he can attend the funeral for his first-born son. Evans Sr. told FOX6 News Tuesday he's been told he must serve community service, and he's now released from custody.

He was emotional as he spoke about his son's death, and the fact that he found out what happened while in jail.

"I'm happy to be out with my family, but this is so hard for me. So hard. That was my little boy. That was my junior. I don't even know what to do now. I really don't. It's been very hard. Very, very hard. I found out...I was in jail when I found out, and it's just so mind-blowing. Like, I can't...I don't know...My life will never be the same. He was a good kid. He was very intelligent. He was smart. He just got took too soon. I hope they find whoever did this -- and I hope they pay. Really. Truly. I'm very grateful (for the support). Very grateful. I appreciate it. I love you Justin," Evans Sr. said.

Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Justin Evans Jr.

Tuesday, August 1st, 2017

Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ near 35th and Hampton

Visitation 10:00 a.m.

Funeral 11:00 a.m.

Arrests have been made in the case, but police haven't found the shooter.

Evans Jr. was stuck by a stray bullet while visiting his grandmother's home Saturday -- as he was about to head up to Green Bay with family for a fishing trip.

FOX6 News on Monday spoke with Evans Jr.'s aunt, who was there as bullets flew Saturday.

"I looked and I literally saw guns and bullets flying everywhere, every which way, so when it happened and noticed my nephew was shot, I was screaming 'he's shot. They shooting. Help me. Help me,'" Jasmine Jones said.

Police said Justin Evans Jr. died at the hospital.

"He will be laid to rest with a horse and a carriage," Jones said.

Jones said she wishes she could have pushed the boy out of the way, or taken the bullet herself.

"I watched my nephew take his first step, his first words, potty trained him. I held his pacifier. It was devastating. It's hard to deal with," Jones said.

Family members said the bullets weren't even fired on the same block Saturday.

"Bullets do fly, and that's where they came from. All the way down on the other block, and my nephew had to get struck by that bullet," Jones said.

Justin Evans Sr. was recently arrested on a warrant -- on Friday, July 21st -- one day before his son was shot. He learned of his son's death by watching the news in jail.

"That's the worst way to see that your six-year-old son has died," Love said.

Court documents show Evans Sr. has several open cases in Milwaukee and Waukesha County for driving on a revoked license after a previous OWI. There's also a paternity case in Waukesha County. Efforts were made to bail him out, but loved ones were informed his bail was on hold pending a bond hearing. This delayed the family's funeral planning.

Again -- he has now been released.

Angel Lewis, another of Evans Jr.'s aunts said family members have been deeply touched by the outpouring of support from the community. They said funeral homes, caterers and those with venue space have reached out to help.

"The outpouring of love is just very genuine and we appreciate everything," Lewis said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Evans Jr.'s family has established a GoFundMe.com account to help pay funeral expenses. CLICK HERE to donate.