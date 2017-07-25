“The aftereffect:” Historic flooding leaves standing water, mosquitoes in Kenosha County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA COUNTY -- The floodwaters in Kenosha County have come and gone -- or have they? In some areas, on Tuesday, July 25th, homeowners were still dealing with standing water -- causing other kinds of problems after historic flooding July 11th-12th.

Residents in Racine and Kenosha Counties weren't dealing with rushing floodwater Tuesday -- instead, the lingering effects of standing water that'll take weeks to dry out.

"You can see it's going stagnant, and the water has nowhere to go. As you can see, it ponds. It just sits there," said Tim Chevrette.

Chevrette said he's never had this problem before.



He said they've repaved the road, but they did not put a culvert in. He reached out to the county to see if they would consider adding one.

"The neighbors can't get in to mow," said Chevrette.

The home next door to Chevrette's is for sale, and he said he wonders how much the standing water is hurting the block's curb appeal.

"The aftereffect, if you will. We don't know how long this is going to take and the next rain is it going to do the same thing again? That's our concern," said Chevrette.

The lingering water has created another problem: mosquitoes.

"Yeah, well I'm getting bit," said Chevrette's wife, Laura. "I must have had at least 20 bites on my back."

The standing water surrounding their home has made things very comfortable for the insects, and very uncomfortable for the homeowners.

The Chevrettes said they are not the worst off by any means, and said they are lucky the floodwater didn't damage their home.