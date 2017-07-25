West Allis police seek witnesses in motorcycle crash that killed 18-year-old man

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are looking for people who may have witnessed a motorcycle crash that ended with an 18-year-old man dying from his injuries.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 22nd at the intersection of Highway 100 and Dakota.

First responders found the victim, identified as Vincent Greco, with severe injuries. Lifesaving efforts were attempted by West Allis Police and Fire personnel, but despite their best efforts, the operator passed away on scene.

A preliminary investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Hwy. 100 when Greco lost control of the motorcycle near the intersection of Hwy. 100 and Dakota. Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash.

Officers at the scene of the crash noticed a lot of people were in the general vicinity, it appeared that some of them were using their phones to record video of the scene, and there appeared to be a drone in the air near the crash scene.

As traffic Investigators continue their investigation into this incident, they’re asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information about the crash (including anyone who may have captured video or photographs of the area immediately before or after the crash) to contact the West Allis Police Department.