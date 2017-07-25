“Wholesome family entertainment:”Riverfalls Family Fun Center provides fun for all ages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Riverfalls Family Fun Center -- an all-ages amusement center boasting an 18-hole mini-golf course, arcade and batting cages. Riverfalls Family Fun Center also hosts birthday parties. During the summer, they're open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., weather permitting.

About Riverfalls Family Fun Center (website)

Riverfalls Recreation is a Family Recreation facility is located in Greenfield Wisconsin.

Our award-winning facility features miniature golf, batting cages, and an arcade.

Our mission is to always provide you and your guests with quality wholesome family entertainment! Have a birthday party or a special event? We have packages available that include the use of a private party room, a small kitchen with refrigerator, plus you can bring your own food.