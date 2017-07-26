LIVE VIDEO: White House announces tech giant Foxconn is coming to Wisconsin

Ashwaubenon officer struck by alleged drunk driver no longer in critical condition

Posted 3:42 pm, July 26, 2017, by

Kalin McGuire and Ashwaubenon Public Safety Officer Brian Murphy (PHOTO: Brown County Jail/WLUK)

ASHWAUBENON — A Green Bay area police officer struck by a vehicle driven by a woman who allegedly was drunk is no longer in critical condition.

Ashwaubenon Officer Brian Murphy remains hospitalized as he continues to recover following two surgeries.

Murphy suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night, July 22nd while assisting at the scene of a car fire on Interstate 41.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle that hit him is facing charges.

