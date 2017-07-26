Cold and refreshing: Cooking up something you’ve probably never seen before

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There's nothing better than a juicy slice of watermelon on a hot summer day. Except maybe this! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows use how to make Watermelon Gazpacho.

Watermelon Gazpacho

Ingredients:

3 cups cubed watermelon (1-inch cubes)

2 celery stalks, roughly chopped

3 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped

½ cucumber, roughly chopped

¼ red onion, diced

1 garlic clove

2 red bell peppers, roughly chopped

1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

½ red chili pepper, or serrano or jalapeno pepper

Juice of 2 limes

Handful of fresh basil leaves

½ tsp salt

1/8 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Crumbled feta cheese for garnish

Directions: