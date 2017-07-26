Cold and refreshing: Cooking up something you’ve probably never seen before

MILWAUKEE -- There's nothing better than a juicy slice of watermelon on a hot summer day. Except maybe this! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows use how to make Watermelon Gazpacho.
Watermelon Gazpacho
Ingredients:
- 3 cups cubed watermelon (1-inch cubes)
- 2 celery stalks, roughly chopped
- 3 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped
- ½ cucumber, roughly chopped
- ¼ red onion, diced
- 1 garlic clove
- 2 red bell peppers, roughly chopped
- 1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
- ½ red chili pepper, or serrano or jalapeno pepper
- Juice of 2 limes
- Handful of fresh basil leaves
- ½ tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp black pepper
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- Crumbled feta cheese for garnish
Directions:
- Set aside 3-4 cubes of watermelon, a couple of celery pieces, a few leaves of basil, and crumbled feta cheese to use as a garnish for the soup.
- Put the remaining ingredients (except feta cheese) into a blender or food processor. Pulse until it reaches a soup-like consistency. Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary.
- Chill in fridge for 2-3 hours before serving. Finely chop reserved watermelon, celery and basil. Pour gazpacho into bowls or glasses and top with garnishes and feta cheese. You can also drizzle a bit of olive oil on top.