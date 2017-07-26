Cold and refreshing: Cooking up something you’ve probably never seen before

MILWAUKEE -- There's nothing better than a juicy slice of watermelon on a hot summer day. Except maybe this! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows use how to make Watermelon Gazpacho.

Watermelon Gazpacho

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups cubed watermelon (1-inch cubes)
  • 2 celery stalks, roughly chopped
  • 3 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped
  • ½ cucumber, roughly chopped
  • ¼ red onion, diced
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 2 red bell peppers, roughly chopped
  • 1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
  • ½ red chili pepper, or serrano or jalapeno pepper
  • Juice of 2 limes
  • Handful of fresh basil leaves
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp black pepper
  • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • Crumbled feta cheese for garnish

Directions:

  1. Set aside 3-4 cubes of watermelon, a couple of celery pieces, a few leaves of basil, and crumbled feta cheese to use as a garnish for the soup.
  2. Put the remaining ingredients (except feta cheese) into a blender or food processor.  Pulse until it reaches a soup-like consistency.  Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary.
  3. Chill in fridge for 2-3 hours before serving.  Finely chop reserved watermelon, celery and basil.  Pour gazpacho into bowls or glasses and top with garnishes and feta cheese.  You can also drizzle a bit of olive oil on top.