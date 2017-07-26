“Foodscaping:” Gardening expert shows you how to create an envious yard and eat it too

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Some call it front yard farming -- others an edible landscape. Whatever you call it, it's not too late for you to try out a bit of "foodscaping" this summer. Gardening expert Melinda Myers joins Real Milwaukee to tell us what it is and how to get started.

Melinda Myers is talking about foodscaping, which is sometimes called edible landscaping or front yard farming. Basically it's a landscape that is mainly made up of edible fruits and vegetables -- and if you can believe it, it's not too late to get started this year.

If you would like to learn more about foodscaping from Melinda, you can see her at the Wisconsin State Fair. She'll be presenting "Beautiful, Tasty & Nutritious Gardens" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. August 3rd - 6th and 8th -13th at the We Energies Energy Park. She'll cover everything from creative edible container gardens and raised beds to decorative cultivars, tomato growing success tips and more.