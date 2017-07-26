Foxconn could attract more businesses, jobs in SE WI: “We’re really excited about the future”

MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that electronics giant Foxconn will build a $10 billion factory in Wisconsin that’s expected to initially create 3,000 jobs, the largest economic development project in state history — and it’s an announcement economic development leaders are applauding. They say it could transform the Badger State.

Business leaders and politicians say this is an opportunity to show off Wisconsin, attract more businesses to the state and continue to grow jobs.

“I’m excited. It’s a great day in Wisconsin,” Paul Farrow, Waukesha County executive said.

Farrow said a Foxconn facility in SE Wisconsin means growth for the entire region. It is expected to eventually create an estimated 13,000 jobs, and could be huge for the 950 manufacturers in Waukesha County.

“This is going to be an opportunity for us to really show what we can do in Wisconsin and what we have in this region. We’ve already started reaching out to our businesses to let them know what Foxconn’s going to be looking for so we can have that list ready for them,” Farrow said.

Farrow is the co-chair of the Milwaukee Seven organization, aimed at promoting economic growth in the seven counties in SE WI.

“It’s the largest jobs announcement in U.S. history,” Pat O’Brien, executive director of the Milwaukee Seven said.

O’Brien said it could attract other companies to the state.

“Not only will this impact the region, but also the announcement and showing our ability to compete in next generation manufacturing jobs could bring us other jobs,” Farrow said.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity for the future,” O’Brien said.