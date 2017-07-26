Governor Walker tweets on ‘major’ jobs news from President Trump

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says President Donald Trump plans to make a “major jobs announcement for Wisconsin” amid speculation that electronics giant Foxconn will build a plant in the state.

Walker tweeted the statement while referring to a Wednesday afternoon news conference at the White House.

A top Republican in the state, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, says he’s in Washington for what he called an expected announcement from President Trump about Foxconn. Vos says he had no details about the possible Foxconn deal.

President Trump’s official schedule lists a “jobs announcement” at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Taiwan-based Foxconn is best known as the assembler of the iPhone. Wisconsin is among seven states, mostly in the Midwest, that the company has named as possible locations to build the its first liquid-crystal display factory that could mean tens of thousands of jobs.